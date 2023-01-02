UP baby born with dark hair covering 60% of his body; know more about his rare condition

In a rare case, a new born baby in Uttar Pradesh has 60 per cent of his body covered in thick, dark hair. While there was no complications in his birth, doctors noted that the baby had dark locks blanketing his back.

According to New York Post report, the mother had gave birth to the baby boy at CHC Bawan in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh. Following his birth, the baby was referred to specialist Ikram Hussain who diagnosed the child with giant congenital melanocytic nevus, a rare skin condition.

What is giant congenital melanocytic nevus?

Giant congenital melanocytic nevus is a skin condition characterised by an abnormally dark, noncancerous skin patch (nevus) that is composed of pigment-producing cells called melanocytes, as per MedlinePlus.gov. It is present from birth (congenital) or is noticeable soon after birth.

The nevus may be small in infants, but it will usually grow at the same rate the body grows and will eventually be at least 40 cm (15.75 inches) across. While the nevus can appear anywhere on the body, but it is more often found on the trunk or limbs.

The condition is likely to affect only 1 in 20,000 newborns worldwide.

Furthermore, as per MedlinePlus.gov, people with giant congenital melanocytic nevus may have more than one nevus. Affected individuals may feel anxiety or emotional stress due to the impact the nevus may have on their appearance and their health. Children with giant congenital melanocytic nevus can develop emotional or behavior problems.

Some people with giant congenital melanocytic nevus develop a condition called neurocutaneous melanosis, which is the presence of pigment-producing skin cells (melanocytes) in the tissue that covers the brain and spinal cord.

These melanocytes may be spread out or grouped together in clusters. Their growth can cause increased pressure in the brain, leading to headache, vomiting, irritability, seizures, and movement problems. Tumors in the brain may also develop.

Individuals with giant congenital melanocytic nevus have an increased risk of developing an aggressive form of skin cancer called melanoma, which arises from melanocytes.

