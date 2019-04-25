UP Board Result 2019: Uttar Pradesh board likely to declare Class 10, Class 12 results at upmsp.edu.in on April 27

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results on April 27. Students can check Class 10 and 12 results on the official website of the UP Education Board, upmsp.edu.in. Since lakhs of students are expected to check their results online, they can also visit and get their result through SMS. Students can also visit upresults.nic.in for more information related to their board exam results. Around 58 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 and 12 exams, which were held from February 7 to March 2. Education experts say Class 10 and 12 board exam results could see improvement this year, with the UP State Education Board taking several initiatives to maintain good results. The government had also deployed a special task force, which kept a check on "cheating" in exams. Due to strict vigilance, a few cases of cheating were reported during these board exams.

Prior to 2018, the UP Education Board used to release the results by the end of May or June. However, results were announced on April 29 last year. The declaration of the results is reportedly delayed due to the on-going election process. A total of 58, 06, 922 students registered for the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations this year. Though the exact number is not known, about 6 lakh didn't appear for the exam. The exams were conducted across 8,354 schools in UP.

Here's how you can check the Class 10, 12 exam result

Visit the official website of the UP Education Board, upmsp.edu.in

Click on Class 12 and 10 results link

Enter your roll number, required admit card details and click on submit button

You can save your result for future reference

Sources to check UPMSP Class 10 and 12 results

upmspresults.up.nic.in

results.nic.in

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

Check your results through SMS

SMS - UP10ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

SMS - UP12ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

