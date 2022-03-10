UP election result: List of official websites to check results 

Counting of votes has already begun in India’s most populous state -- Uttar Pradesh – for 403 seats at 8 am today. The Election Commission of India has started uploading the initial trends on its official website – results.eci.gov.in.

One can also check the results for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on the State Election Commission (SEC) portal – sec.up.nic.in and also use the Voter Helpline App for the same.

Besides this, BusinessToday.In has all the latest updates on the results of the UP elections. You can also tune into India Today TV, Aaj Tak TV and their websites for live updates.

Where to check UP election result

Official Election Commission Website – eci-gov.in

State Election Commission portal – sec.up.nic.in

Voter Helpline App

BusinessToday.In

India Today TV

Aaj Tak TV

India Today website

Aaj Tak website

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 50 seats in Uttar Pradesh with CM Yogi Adityanath leading in Gorakhpur and Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav being ahead in Karhal as of now.

In case of Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party has maintained a comfortable lead so far with 24 seats. Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu against Akali Dal’s Bikram Singh Majithia, as per early trends.

Total 690 seats are up for grabs in Uttar Pradesh (403), Punjab (117), Uttarakhand (70), Goa (40) and Manipur (60).

