UP: Jains purchase 250 goats to prevent their slaughter on Bakrid

In a gesture of compassion, members of the Jain community in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat purchased 250 goats to protect them from slaughter on Bakrid. The goats were later sent a 'bakrashala', a shelter specifically designed for them. This happened a day before Bakrid, a Muslim festival where goats are traditionally sacrificed.

The Jeev Daya Sansthan, a shelter for goats, was established by the Jain community in Aminagar Sarai in 2016. It operates based on the teachings of Lord Mahavir, promoting the ideology of "live and let live".

Currently, the shelter is home to approximately 450 goats.

Dinesh Jain, an animal lover and member of the community, said that the inspiration to establish the goat shelter came from Jain saints seven years ago.

"Initially, the shelter housed only 40-45 goats, but with the support of generous donors, the number has now grown to around 500," he added.

As a symbol, red threads were tied around the necks of the goats purchased on Wednesday.

Dinesh Jain highlighted the diligent care provided to the goats at the shelter, emphasizing that doctors regularly monitor their nutrition, water, fodder, and medical needs.

Similar shelters exist in Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh, and there are plans to construct a 45-storey tower specifically for birds, he added.

Addressing potential concerns, Jain expressed that the Muslim community in the area does not oppose the initiative. "There are a lot of Muslims in our area, and no one has ever objected to this. Those who are good and sensible Muslims appreciate it," he said.

The new goat shed spans an area of 5,000 square feet and places significant emphasis on cleanliness, ensuring a safe and comfortable environment for the animals.

(Inputs from India Today)

