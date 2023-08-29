UP: Muzaffarnagar Muslim boy, who was slapped by classmates on teacher's order, moves to another school

The Muslim student, who was slapped by his classmates following the orders of their school teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, is moving to another private school some kilometres from the Khubbapur village where the incident took place.

Maulana Mukarram, District president of the Jamiat-e-Ulema Hind on Monday told PTI that they had undertaken to sponsor the boy's education and arranged for his admission to an English medium school in Shahpur town.

He stated that the organisation has hired a vehicle for ferrying the boy to and from the new school where he has been admitted to Upper KG and asserted that the Jamiat-e-Ulema Hind will sponsor his education as long as he wants to study.

Members of the Jamiat-e-Ulema Hind had visited the boy's family on Sunday on the direction of its president Arshad Madani, Mukarram said. He added that the boy's father and members of the organisation visited the new school on Monday and completed the admission procedure.

The Uttar Pradesh Minorities Commission, meanwhile, has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident on the basis of reports in the media. The Commission has asked the district magistrate and senior superintendent of police of Muzaffarnagar to send an eight-point report about the incident.

The accused teacher Tripta Tyagi and the BSA of Muzaffarnagar have been asked by the Commission to physically appear before it in Lucknow on September 6.

A video of the Muslim boy getting slapped by his classmates on the direction of the school teacher who was also seen making objectionable remarks against the community went viral on social media a few days ago, triggering outrage from all quarters. The teacher, Tripta Tyagi, has been booked.

The school remained closed for the third day on Monday, with its management saying that they were busy replying to the show cause notice served to it by the education department over the school's affiliation.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari Shubham Shukla told PTI that the school was sent a show cause notice on Saturday over its affiliation and has been asked to submit its reply on Monday on the issue of its affiliation.