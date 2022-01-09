UPI down; Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm not working, say users

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI), an instant payment system developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), was down for over an hour on Sunday.
Netizens took to Twitter to vent out their frustration on the issue. They complained that Google Pay, Paytm and PhonePe, which use UPI to allow users to send money instantly to other bank accounts have been not working.
The NPCI in a tweet acknowledged the technical glitch and said that UPI is operational now. It also added that it is monitoring the system closely.
However, some of the users complained of facing issues even after this. Check out some of the tweets on the issue:
