UPSC civil service exam 2020 admit cards released; check out how to download

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday released admit cards for Civil Services 2020 Preliminary examinations. The UPSC-Preliminary exams will be held on October 4 this year.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has also informed candidates about the Civil Services exam admit cards.



Kind attention Civil Services aspirants.

Kind attention Civil Services aspirants.

UPSC Civil Services Admit Card 2020 released for preliminary exam.

The UPSC prelims admit card will be available online up till October 4. Candidates can download their admit card by visiting the link--upsconline.nic.in.How to download UPSC Admit Card 2020

1. Go to the official website upsc.gov.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'e-Admit Card Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2020'

3. Click on the 'Click Here' link

4. A new page will open on the screen

5. Download the admit card and take a print of it

In case of any technical problems, while downloading the e-admit card, candidates can send an email at upsc@nic.in . And, if candidates find any discrepancy in their admit card then they can mail at- uscsp-upsc@nic.in

It should be noted that candidates won't be allowed to enter the examination centres without bringing a print out of their e-admit cards along with photo identity proof.