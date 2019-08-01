UPSC CSE Main 2019 exam application form released: Check out how to apply, details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the online application form for the Civil Services Main exam 2019. Candidates can access the same on the official websites, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. The application process started on August 1 and will continue till August 16.

Candidates who have cleared the UPSC CSE 2019 prelims exam can apply for the mains exam. Those who clear the mains will be shortlisted for the interview round. The interview that carries 275 marks with no minimum qualifying marks can be undertaken in the language medium the candidates opt for for the examination.

Candidates who clear all the tests will be eligible for the Indian Administrative Service or Indian Police Service and a host of other services depending on their ranks. Those who wish to be considered for IAS and IPS will be required to fill a detailed online application and mention his order of preferences for various zones and cadres. All these will be taken into consideration when an individual is allotted his or her role.

A candidate must be at least 21 years of age and not more than 32 years of age. A relaxation of five years is granted for SC and ST candidates, while OBC, PwD, army wards and retired army personnel candidates.

Here's how to apply for the UPSC CSE Main 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website, upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the online application

Step 3: Click on UPSC CSE Main notification on the new page that you will be redirected to

Step 4: Fill the forms

Step 5: Make the payment

