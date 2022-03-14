UPSC Recruitment 2022: Procedure, eligibility, fees, etc

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recruitment 2022 notice has come out with various vacancies to be filled in. The potential candidates can easily apply for UPSC 2022 recruitment on the official website upsc.gov.in.



UPSC 2022 Posts and age limit

1. Assistant Editor (Telugu) - 35 years

2. Photographic Officer - 30 years

3. Scientist "B" (Toxicology) - 35 years

4. Technical Officer - 35 years

5. Driller-in-Charge - 30 years

6. Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Mechanical) - 40 years

7. Assistant Executive Engineer (Electronics) - 35 years

8. System Analyst, Senior Lecturer (General Medicine) - 35 years

9. Senior Lecturer (General Surgery) - 50 years

10. Senior Lecturer (Tuberculosis & Respiratory Diseases) - 50 years

Application fees

Application fees for general category candidates is Rs 25, payable only by cashing out at any SBI branch, using the SBI's net banking facility, or using a Visa/Master credit/debit card. No application fee payable for SC,ST, PwBD, women

Steps to follow:

1. Visit the official website of UPSC

2. Go on the homepage and click on the UPCS Recruitment link

3. Fill in the application

4. Upload documents

5. Pay the application fees

6. Take a printout of the document for future reference

There are in total 45 vacancies mentioned in the UPSC 2022 recruitment round. The last date to apply for these positions is March 31, 2022. Candidates will have to appear for an exam.

Also Read: COVID vaccination for children in 12-14 yrs group to begin this week: Report

Also Read: Took some steps, ready to take more, says Hardeep Puri on fuel prices