US student's scholarship stripped after video of her dancing at a private party surfaces   

A Louisiana high school student saw her student government president title stripped and chances at college scholarships ruined after a video of her dancing at a homecoming party was shared on social media.

Kaylee Timonet, a senior at Walker high school, was seen dancing at a private event in Livingston Parish Country Club. The clip reportedly showed her dancing behind a friend who was twerking. After the video surfaced, the school principal, said he would revoke her leadership role and assistance in scholarship applications, according a report in The Guardian.

Timonet, in an interview with a local news blog Unfiltered with Kiran, shared that she was called into the school’s front office, where they made her watch her dance video despite her saying that she has already watched it.

"They basically told me I should be ashamed of myself and that they were concerned about my afterlife if I wasn’t following basically God’s ideals, which made me cry even more," she said.

"I felt like my life was over. Everything I worked for since I was little, always worked really hard at school. Being student of the year, at least having a chance at it, has always been my main goal. I’m starting college this January. I’m done in December so it was a shock," she added.

Meanwhile, her mother, Rachel Timonet said that she watched the video of her daughter dancing before the hired DJ posted the video on social media. She stated that she did not see anything wrong with what her daughter was doing in the video.

“My child was not representing the school in any way, shape or form at the party,” she told the local outlet.

According to the New York Post, the school community has rallied behind Timonet, selling T-shirts with slogans like, “Let the Girl Dance” and “I stand with Kaylee Timonet,” which have also been plastered across social media in solidarity.

This kind of support, Timonet says, has been a key part of helping her move past the unpleasant incident.

Also Read: Israel-Hamas war: Mia Khalifa fired from podcast deal after supporting Palestine