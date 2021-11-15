US top choice for Indian students pursuing higher education abroad

The United States remains a top destination for international students, as it welcomed over 9,14,000 students from over 200 places of origin, according to the 2021 Open Doors Report. Indian students comprised nearly 20 per cent of this number, with 1,67,582 students in the 2020-2021 academic year.

The report said that last year, the US government and US higher-education institutions implemented measures to safely welcome international students in person, online, and via hybrid learning methods, guaranteeing that opportunities and resources to international students remained robust.

"Despite the global pandemic, Indian students were able to apply for visas and travel to the United States. We issued over 62,000 student visas this summer alone, more than any previous year," said Don Heflin, Minister Counsellor for Consular Affairs at the release of the Open Doors report on international student mobility.

He added the United States remains the destination of choice for Indian students looking to study abroad. We look forward to issuing many more visas in the year to come to help Indian students achieve their dreams of US study.

Counsellor for Cultural and Educational Affairs, Anthony Miranda said that "the international student mobility is central to US diplomacy, innovation, economic prosperity, and national security".

"The United States is the gold standard for higher education, providing world-class practical application and experience that gives our graduates an advantage in the global economy. We value Indian students, as they build life-long connections with American peers to maintain and grow international partnerships, and to address current and future global challenges collectively," added Anthony Miranda.

The 2021 Fall Snapshot of the Open Doors report shows a substantial increase in student numbers this year. It affirms that international students value a US education and remain committed to pursuing higher education in the United States, the report says.