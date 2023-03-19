'Use metro where you like': Jet Airways CEO gets trolled for praising Dubai infra, calling metro stations 'artless concrete'

Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor has caught the attention of netizens again after grabbing eyeballs by sharing his bad experience with Vodafone. This time, Kapoor is facing the ire of netizens for praising Dubai's infrastructure and calling the Indian metro's stations 'artless concrete'.

"Bangalore, Gurgaon, Kolkata... why are our overground/overhead metro stations such artless concrete eyesores? Take a look at Dubai (right) compared to Bangalore (left). And this Dubai station was probably built 10 years ago! (sic)" he wrote on Twitter.

Kapoor later reshared this tweet and wrote, "Aesthetics don't need to cost a bomb. The smallest Japanese apartments/ryokans are minimalist, inexpensive, and aesthetically beautiful. Some comments on the post below are just the usual excuses and justification for accepting mediocrity and aesthetic monstrosities."

His comment came amid the excitement surrounding Bengaluru's long-awaited opening of the Purple Line's Whitefield-KR Puram Metro Route, which is expected to be opened on March 25.

Reacting to Kapoor's tweet, a Twitter user wrote, "Aesthetics is a personal preference. You are looking for a glass house like Dubai which may look hideous to others. People in Bangalore are more than happy with this. You travel and use the metro where you like."

Another user wrote: "Sir, I will still stick to cost unke ginti ke 20 stations hai & we have to go like 20 in a single line of network, if we go by aesthetic, it will increase the project time and cost, meanwhile their architecture is expensive if we go by architectural design it will incr(ease) the running cost."

Earlier, Kapoor expressed his dissatisfaction with Vodafone Idea due to their "poor coverage" and frequent calls from the customer care department. Kapoor said on Twitter that he has decided to leave Vodafone after nine years due to its poor international roaming options and patchy coverage in various areas of the nation.

