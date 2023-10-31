'Utterly devastated': Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow react to Matthew Perry's death

The cast of popular sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S, including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, paid a tribute to their co-star Matthew Perry after the news of his sudden death broke out.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss,” the group wrote in a joint statement to People Magazine on Monday.

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world,” the statement continues.

Perry, known for his character Chandler Bing on the American sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S died on Sunday, October 29 at the age of 54. He was found dead in a jacuzzi in his Los Angeles residence. He reportedly died due to drowning.

Apart from them, Maggie Wheeler, who played Chandler’s girlfriend Janice in a few seasons of the show, took to Instagram to write, “What a loss. The world will miss you Mathew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared.” She also shared a picture with Perry from one of the scenes in Friends.

Morgan Fairchild, who played Chandler's mother on the series, took to X and shared her sadness.

"I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my “son”, Matthew Perry. The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I’m sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road & Falcon Crest. #RIPMatthew," she wrote.

After Perry’s death, Warner Bros. TV, which produced Friends, said in a statement, “We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry. Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans."

Apart from F.R.I.E.N.D.S, Matthew Perry was also known for his roles in films like The Whole Nine Yards, Fools Rush In, The Whole Ten Yards, and The Ron Clark Story.

