Valentine's Week 2025: Seven days of love, promises begin soon; Check whole Valentine's calendar here

Valentine’s Week is just around the corner, bringing with it seven days dedicated to love, romance, and heartfelt gestures. From exchanging roses to making promises and planning surprises, each day has its own significance, leading up to the grand finale—Valentine’s Day on February 14. Whether it’s a quiet moment of appreciation or a grand romantic gesture, the week offers countless ways for couples to express their love.

Here’s the complete breakdown of the week and what each day represents:

Valentine's Week Day Date Day of Week Rose Day February 7, 2025 Friday Propose Day February 8, 2025 Saturday Chocolate Day February 9, 2025 Sunday Teddy Day February 10, 2025 Monday Promise Day February 11, 2025 Tuesday Hug Day February 12, 2025 Wednesday Kiss Day February 13, 2025 Thursday Valentine's Day February 14, 2025 Friday

February 7 – Rose Day

Valentine’s Week kicks off with Rose Day, a time to express affection through roses. Each colour carries its own meaning—red symbolizes love, pink represents admiration, yellow signifies friendship, and white stands for purity. This day sets the tone for the celebrations ahead, allowing couples to convey their emotions through the timeless language of flowers.

February 8 – Propose Day

Propose Day is when people take the leap and confess their love. It’s the perfect occasion to plan a heartfelt proposal, whether with a simple, sincere confession or a grand romantic gesture. From candlelit dinners to scenic settings, many use this day to take their relationships to the next level.

February 9 – Chocolate Day

Nothing says love like chocolate, making Chocolate Day a favorite among couples. Exchanging chocolates is a sweet way to celebrate love, and some even go the extra mile with chocolate-dipped treats or personalized confections. Scientifically, chocolates contain phenylethylamine, which boosts mood and enhances romantic feelings—giving couples an extra reason to indulge.

February 10 – Teddy Day

Soft, cuddly teddy bears take center stage on Teddy Day. Gifting a teddy bear symbolizes warmth, comfort, and affection, reminding partners of their love even when apart. Whether a classic stuffed bear or a customized plushie, this gesture often holds sentimental value in relationships.

February 11 – Promise Day

Commitment and trust take priority on Promise Day. Couples make heartfelt promises to strengthen their relationships—whether it’s to always support each other, communicate better, or cherish their bond through life’s ups and downs. Some mark the occasion with handwritten letters, while others revisit old promises to reaffirm their commitment.

February 12 – Hug Day

A hug can convey emotions words sometimes cannot, making Hug Day a simple yet meaningful part of Valentine’s Week. Studies suggest that hugs release oxytocin, a hormone linked to happiness and stress relief. Whether spontaneous or planned, warm embraces strengthen emotional bonds between partners.

February 13 – Kiss Day

Kiss Day is dedicated to romance and intimacy. A kiss is often seen as a universal symbol of love, expressing deep emotions in a way words sometimes fail to capture. Many couples use this day to rekindle passion or create lasting memories with small yet affectionate gestures.

February 14 – Valentine’s Day

The week-long celebration culminates in Valentine’s Day, the most awaited occasion for couples. Rooted in history as a tribute to Saint Valentine, the day is about expressing love, appreciation, and commitment. Some celebrate with classic gifts like flowers and chocolates, while others plan romantic getaways or intimate moments with heartfelt letters and surprises.

For those who extend the festivities beyond Valentine's Day, there are humorous additions like Slap Day (February 15) and Kick Day (February 16), which playfully symbolize letting go of past frustrations.