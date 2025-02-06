Valentine's Week 2025: Seven days of love, promises begin soon; Check whole Valentine's calendar here

Valentine’s Week is just around the corner, bringing with it seven days dedicated to love, romance, and heartfelt gestures. From exchanging roses to making promises and planning surprises, each day has its own significance, leading up to the grand finale—Valentine’s Day on February 14. Whether it’s a quiet moment of appreciation or a grand romantic gesture, the week offers countless ways for couples to express their love.
Here’s the complete breakdown of the week and what each day represents:
|Valentine's Week Day
|Date
|Day of Week
|Rose Day
|February 7, 2025
|Friday
|Propose Day
|February 8, 2025
|Saturday
|Chocolate Day
|February 9, 2025
|Sunday
|Teddy Day
|February 10, 2025
|Monday
|Promise Day
|February 11, 2025
|Tuesday
|Hug Day
|February 12, 2025
|Wednesday
|Kiss Day
|February 13, 2025
|Thursday
|Valentine's Day
|February 14, 2025
|Friday
Valentine’s Week kicks off with Rose Day, a time to express affection through roses. Each colour carries its own meaning—red symbolizes love, pink represents admiration, yellow signifies friendship, and white stands for purity. This day sets the tone for the celebrations ahead, allowing couples to convey their emotions through the timeless language of flowers.
Propose Day is when people take the leap and confess their love. It’s the perfect occasion to plan a heartfelt proposal, whether with a simple, sincere confession or a grand romantic gesture. From candlelit dinners to scenic settings, many use this day to take their relationships to the next level.
Nothing says love like chocolate, making Chocolate Day a favorite among couples. Exchanging chocolates is a sweet way to celebrate love, and some even go the extra mile with chocolate-dipped treats or personalized confections. Scientifically, chocolates contain phenylethylamine, which boosts mood and enhances romantic feelings—giving couples an extra reason to indulge.
Soft, cuddly teddy bears take center stage on Teddy Day. Gifting a teddy bear symbolizes warmth, comfort, and affection, reminding partners of their love even when apart. Whether a classic stuffed bear or a customized plushie, this gesture often holds sentimental value in relationships.
Commitment and trust take priority on Promise Day. Couples make heartfelt promises to strengthen their relationships—whether it’s to always support each other, communicate better, or cherish their bond through life’s ups and downs. Some mark the occasion with handwritten letters, while others revisit old promises to reaffirm their commitment.
A hug can convey emotions words sometimes cannot, making Hug Day a simple yet meaningful part of Valentine’s Week. Studies suggest that hugs release oxytocin, a hormone linked to happiness and stress relief. Whether spontaneous or planned, warm embraces strengthen emotional bonds between partners.
Kiss Day is dedicated to romance and intimacy. A kiss is often seen as a universal symbol of love, expressing deep emotions in a way words sometimes fail to capture. Many couples use this day to rekindle passion or create lasting memories with small yet affectionate gestures.
The week-long celebration culminates in Valentine’s Day, the most awaited occasion for couples. Rooted in history as a tribute to Saint Valentine, the day is about expressing love, appreciation, and commitment. Some celebrate with classic gifts like flowers and chocolates, while others plan romantic getaways or intimate moments with heartfelt letters and surprises.
For those who extend the festivities beyond Valentine's Day, there are humorous additions like Slap Day (February 15) and Kick Day (February 16), which playfully symbolize letting go of past frustrations.
