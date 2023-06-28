Veg vs non-veg: Age-old debate reignites on Twitter after pic of vegetarian meal goes viral

Vegetarian or non-vegetarian; which is the best diet? This debate is still going on, and we are still seeking the correct answer to this question. Along the same lines, Lawyer Subuhi Khan recently shared a picture of her vegetarian meal on Twitter, which has caught the attention of many internet users.

Khan's post has gotten so much traction that the word vegetarian made it to the Twitter trends list.

Khan shared a picture of her vegetarian meal on Twitter, which included two curries and rice. In the caption, she wrote, “Proud to be a vegetarian. My plate is free of tears, panic, guilt, anxiety and fear.”

Proud to be a vegetarian. My plate is free of tears, panic, guilt, anxiety and fear.#SayNoAnimalSacrifice pic.twitter.com/S2BKrtyIwA — Subuhi Khan (@SubuhiKhan01) June 27, 2023

This post by Khan sparked the age-old debate again on the internet. People started defending their diet. While the vegetarians reiterated that it is healthy to thrive on vegetables and pulses and stay clear of meat items, the non-vegetarians do not seem to agree on that.

A massive debate followed in the comments section of Khan’s post.

One of the users wrote, “Being a vegetarian I never felt this way, rather would be happy when Life is free of tears, panic, guilt, anxiety and fear. You are targeting those who are non-vegetarians and the plate doesn't make any sense until your intention is hurt-free.”

