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'Vibe coding is more addictive than...': Entrepreneur Naval Ravikant on his new digital obsession

'Vibe coding is more addictive than...': Entrepreneur Naval Ravikant on his new digital obsession

Naval Ravikant calls vibe coding "more addictive than any video game," sparking a conversation on the real-world rewards and satisfaction it offers developers through rapid prototyping

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Apr 2, 2026 3:44 PM IST
'Vibe coding is more addictive than...': Entrepreneur Naval Ravikant on his new digital obsession"Why vibe coding is the ultimate digital daydream, according to Naval Ravikant"

Naval Ravikant, the Indian-born American entrepreneur and investor, recently shared a thought-provoking post on social media, describing vibe coding as "more addictive than any video game ever made," if you know what you want to build.

His tweet has sparked significant discussion online, with many users chiming in to explain why vibe coding, a form of software development that allows for rapid prototyping and real-time feedback, is so compelling.

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In his tweet, Ravikant explained: “Vibe coding is more addictive than any video game ever made (if you know what you want to build).”

This statement ignited a flurry of reactions from users, many of whom echoed Ravikant’s sentiment about vibe coding's addictive qualities. One user elaborated: “The dopamine hit of watching something you imagined actually come alive on screen is unmatched. That is the closest thing to printing money because every tool you build is a problem solved and a product born.”

Others reflected on the satisfaction of creating something tangible from scratch. One user compared it to a game, saying, “When you know what you want to build, it stops feeling like work and starts feeling like a game you do not want to quit.”

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Even non-technical users found parallels to their own experiences. One individual described their experience with vibe coding as similar to producing a financial model: “Something oddly satisfying about taking a bunch of inputs and distilling it down to a single line item (that was well formatted, of course).”

What is vibe coding?

Vibe coding refers to a type of software development where creators can quickly prototype, build, and iterate on ideas with minimal friction. This method taps into the psychological loops found in video games, offering developers instant feedback and visible progress, which makes it feel more like a rewarding game than traditional coding.

Many tech leaders have left positive reviews for Vibe Coding. Last year, the trend gained traction after Google CEO Sundar Pichai described his experience coding a webpage as “delightful,” while Amazon reportedly explored adopting Cursor following employee interest.

Published on: Apr 2, 2026 3:43 PM IST
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