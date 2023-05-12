Video of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s sprawling Mumbai home surfaces online; Shankar Sharma turns nostalgic

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, an investor with midas touch, used to believe in living life king size. The billionaire, who passed away in August 2022, couldn’t see the completion of his dream bungalow in Mumbai’s Malabar area.



To shed some light on the building, Twitter user Rajiv Mehta posted a video of his sea facing terrace, which is said to be his true love for all the bigger things in his life.



The terrace comes with a gazebo with several seating options – including a six-seater dining table – a bar, outdoor seating areas, a carpet of green grass, a sprinkling of trees and a view of the sea.



The video showed an amazing view of the terrace and it has garnered huge eyeballs on the microblogging platform.



Shankar Sharma, founder of GQuant, who claimed to be Jhunjhunwala’s acquaintance, said, “Lovely. Really sad that one couldn't dance there with RJ. The white tower in front, top 3 floors penthouse, are mine, at Om Vikas, Walkeshwar, where RJ & us did dance a few times,” Sharma added.



“The last time I met Rakesh just before COVID, I ribbed him about how he kept sending clouds of dust all over my various decks, from his construction,” Sharma said.



“Loved it.. Man had taste and shared it too :),” said a user. Another one commented, “It will stay here !!! Health is Wealth.” A third user said, “Anyone noticed Chinese bamboo tree..? Interesting thought processing of RJ…”



Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s bungalow, which comes with an area of more than 70,000 sq feet has a fourth floor that is usually used as a banquet hall to host parties. While the eighth floor is equipped with the gym, steam room, spa and other amenities, the top few floors have been kept for family’s living quarters.

