Video of women attempting to kiss husband during Zoom call goes viral

A video of a woman trying to kiss her husband during his Zoom video meeting has gone viral on social media. This the second Zoom-related clip that has gone viral in the past few days, the first being the 'Shewta' one. The clip of the wife trying to kiss her husband grabbed the attention of many. While renowned industrialist Harsh Goenka tweeted the video on his timeline, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra termed the female in the video as 'Wife of the Year'

Chairman RPG Group Harsh Goenka shared the video on Twitter. In the caption, he wrote, "Zoom call…..so funny."

Zoom call .....so funny pic.twitter.com/6SV62xukMN - Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 19, 2021

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, who is known for his active Twitter engagement, was amused with the video. He termed the female in the video as "Wife of the Year". Retweeting the video shared by Goenka, Mahindra wrote, "Haha. I nominate the lady as the Wife of the Year. And if the husband had been more indulgent and flattered, I would have nominated them for Couple of the Year but he forfeited that because of his grouchiness!"

Haha. I nominate the lady as the Wife of the Year. And if the husband had been more indulgent and flattered, I would have nominated them for Couple of the Year but he forfeited that because of his grouchiness! @hvgoenka https://t.co/MVCnAM0L3W - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 19, 2021

The video has gone viral on social media and has garnered two lakh views. In the comments section, Twitterati shared their thoughts and opinions on the viral clip.

In the viral video, a man was busy discussing various subjects during a Zoom video call meeting. The man's wife arrives in the room and bends over to kiss him. But the man dodges the kiss and signals to her that he is on a video call. The man's wife smiles as a response to this.

Indians are just so uncomfortable showing affection to their spouse publicly! It's an activity meant to take place behind closed doors! #chupchupke - Deepa Sridhar #SwagWati (@deepa_05) February 19, 2021

Indianess ( ) comes to the fore, otherwise , we are the best - le changement est certain (@svmurthy) February 20, 2021

A grouchy husband.. and loving wife.. absolutely perfect couple:) - Arindam (@arindamse) February 19, 2021

Haha. I nominate the lady as the Wife of the Year. And if the husband had been more indulgent and flattered, I would have nominated them for Couple of the Year but he forfeited that because of his grouchiness! @hvgoenka https://t.co/MVCnAM0L3W - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 19, 2021

Also Read: Jugaad champion! Indians risk losing the title, says Anand Mahindra