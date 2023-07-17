Video surfaces of trekkers to Dudhsagar Falls doing sit-ups as punishment from Railway officials

A video of trekkers being made to do sit-ups by officials at Dudhsagar Falls in Goa has gone viral on social media. This unusual punishment was meted out for violating the ban on trekking to the falls during the monsoon season.

The Goa Police, forest department, and Railways had issued orders banning trekking to Dudhsagar during the monsoon due to heavy rainfall and the potential risk of accidents. Despite this, some tourists were found walking along the tracks of the South Western Railway line to reach the falls, located on the Goa-Karnataka border in the Bhagvaan Mahaveer sanctuary.

The video, which quickly spread across various social media platforms, shows the offenders doing sit-ups under the watchful eyes of the railway police.

South Western Railway took to Twitter, urging people not to walk along the tracks. The railway authorities had reiterated their advice to passengers to enjoy the beauty of Dudhsagar Falls from the safety of their train coaches. They have strictly prohibited passengers from alighting at Dudhsagar or any other station along the Braganza Ghat, urging them to cooperate and follow these rules for their own safety, citing Sections 147 and 159 of the Railway Act.

The incident has sparked a debate about the appropriateness of this unconventional method of punishment. While some argue that it serves as a deterrent to others who might consider breaking the rules, others question its effectiveness and the potential humiliation it could cause to the offenders.

A Twitter user wrote, “ Well deserved!”. Another one commented, “Well done, rule is a rule. It can't be broken as per our rule.” "Good warm up for trekking actually," another Twitter user said. “Good job. There's certainly more to the story than it meets the eye. They must have done something wrong,” quipped another Twitter user.

In the lush green landscapes of Goa, the Dudhsagar Waterfall stands as a testament to nature's grandeur. However, recent events have cast a shadow over this popular tourist destination.

Also Watch: Hero Splendor, Bajaj Pulsar, TVS Raider, Royal Enfield Classic 350, Honda Unicorn sales: Top 10 motorcycles sold in June 2023