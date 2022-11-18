Vikram-S rocket launch: Here's all you need to know about India's first private rocket launch

In a first, a privately made rocket Vikram-S, was launched by Indian space-tech start-up Skyroot Aerospace at 11:30 am today. Launched from Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) launchpad in Sriharikota, under the mission 'Prarambh', Vikram-S crossed Mach-5 in twenty seconds, while the peak altitude of 88 kilometres was reached in 155 seconds. The six-metre tall rocket successfully reached the thermosphere, lying between 50-400 kilometres of the Earth’s atmosphere.

"A historic moment for India as the rocket Vikram-S, developed by Skyroot Aerospace, took off from Sriharikota today! It is an important milestone in the journey of India’s private space industry," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter.

Here's all you need to know Vikram-S launch:

1. The Vikram-S rocket is developed by Hyderabad-based spacetech start-up Skyroot Aerospace and has been named after the founder of India's space programme, Dr Vikram Sarabhai.

2. Prarambh is the mission name of Vikram-S, a single stage suborbital space launch vehicle of Skyroot Aerospace.

3. With the groundwork starting around late 2020, Vikram-S has been developed within two years.

4. The payloads include Andhra Pradesh-based N Space Tech India, Chennai-based start-up Space Kidz and Armenian BazoomQ Space Research Lab.

5. As per Skyroot Aerospace, Vikram-S is powered by the solid-fuelled propulsion, cutting edge avionics and all carbon fibre core structure.

6. It is one of the world's first few all composite space launch vehicles, as per the company.

7. Vikram-S has 3D printed solid thrusters for spin stability.

8. The vehicle is equipped with telemetry, tracking, GPS, on-board camera, data acquisition and power systems.

9. The length of the rocket is six-metre and the mass is 545 kg.

10. As per the company, it is the quickest and most affordable ride to the space.

