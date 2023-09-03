Violent brawl breaks out at a bar in Noida mall, video shows people punching each other

A violent fight broke out at a bar in Gardens Galleria mall in Noida on Saturday night. The fight was caught on video, and it shows several people punching and kicking each other.

The fight reportedly started at the ‘F Bar & Lounge’ after two groups of people got into an argument. The argument escalated, and the two groups started fighting. The fight lasted for several minutes, and it was eventually broken up by security guards.

The video footage shows individuals engaged in a heated exchange of punches, kicks, and brutal attacks on each other. Even alcohol bottles were also being thrown at each other.

नोएडा के GARDEN GALLERIA के F BAR क्लब में शराबियों के दो गुट आपस में भिड़े ,जमकर चले लात घूसे , 2 युवक घायल शराब के नशे में आए दिन GARDEN GALLERIA के क्लबों में होता है बवाल , बीते कुछ महीने पहले एक युवक की बाउंसरो की पिटाई की वजह से हो गई थी मौत PS 39@noidapolice @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/baKutDF00C — News reporter mukul tiwari (@MukulReporter) September 3, 2023

Many people, including the bartenders, attempted to appease both parties, but no one was willing to back down.

No one was seriously injured in the fight. The police are investigating the incident, and they are trying to identify the people involved.

The video of the fight has been shared widely on social media, and it has been condemned by many people.

This is the second incident of a violent brawl in the same mall in a year. In December last year, a brawl broke out at Sutra Bar in Gardens Galleria. The police came to know about the incident only after videos of the incident surfaced online. In the videos, several people could be seen fighting and throwing punches at each other.

According to Additional DCP Ashutosh Dwivedi, when videos of the pub brawl went viral, the Noida Sector 39 Police Station swung into action and launched an investigation. CCTV footage from Sutra Bar was analysed, and people involved were taken into custody.

A similar incident happened in April last year where a 30-year-old man was beaten to death during a brawl at a pub in the Garden Galleria mall. The victim, Brajesh Rai, was out with his office colleagues when the men got into a disagreement with the staff at the restaurant over their food bill. The fight, however, became extremely violent after security guards, bouncers, and other staffers allegedly attacked the men.

Also Read: 'Operation Lotus' in Karnataka to begin soon, warns BJP's KS Eshwarappa, gives THIS deadline to Congress