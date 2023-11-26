Vir Das questioned at Bengaluru airport for carrying his Emmy trophy, here's why

Comedian Vir Das, who recently won an Emmy Award for his Netflix special “Vir Das: Landing”, was stopped by airport security in Bengaluru. Das was stopped by security personnel who asked him to open his bag. When Das opened the bag, the security officer was surprised to see the Emmy Award.

Das then proceeded to show the award to the officer and the latter congratulated him. He shared the entire conversation on social media after he completed a show in Bengaluru despite experiencing a technical snag.

Bengaluru airport security.



Officer: bag me murti hai?

Me: sir Puruskar hai

Officer: acha. Is me ke sharp

Point hai?

Me: sir sharp nahi hai. Uska pankh hai.

Officer: acha acha. Dikhaiye.



I open the bag. He looks at the award. Lifts it up. It’s not sharp.



Officer: accha… — Vir Das (@thevirdas) November 25, 2023

“Iss me koi sharp point hai (Is it sharp)?” the officer questioned. To which Das replied, “Sir, sharp nahi hai. Uska pankh hai (It’s not sharp, the award has a wing).”

He then proceeded to show the award to the officer and the latter congratulated him. “Accha hai. Badhai ho. Kya karte ho (This is nice. Congratulations. What do you do)?” the officer asked. “Comedian sir. Joke sunata hu,” Das replied.

“Officer: joke ke liye puruskar milte hain? Me: mujhko bhi ajeeb laga sir. We both laugh. I put it back in the bag. I head to my flight," he concluded.

The exchange has since gone viral on social media. Many people have found the exchange to be hilarious and have praised Das for his sense of humor.

They made it pointy — Ashey S Sawalkar (@ashay_pasist) November 25, 2023

Isn’t it funny how getting award for spreading happiness & smile sounds surprising… — Nahýan (@Media_Tak1) November 25, 2023

You bring smiles everywhere, even at security checks. Congratulations, Vir. — Anubha Bhonsle (@anubhabhonsle) November 25, 2023

“You bring smiles everywhere, even at security checks. Congratulations, Vir,” a user wrote. Another user commented, “They made it pointy”

“You are amazing Vir. Have a wonderful career ahead,” a third user wrote. “Loving these anecdotes,” a fourth user said.

Meanwhile, Das's Bengaluru fans praised him for not "walking out" like US comic Trevor Noah following a technical mishap during his 5 p.m. event in the city. After a year of not being able to perform in the 'Silicon Valley of India,' the comedian was greeted with thunderous acclaim by his fans.

