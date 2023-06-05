Video of HDFC Bank executive berating colleagues over targets goes viral; lender takes action

A supportive work culture and a healthy work environment are the top priorities for employees today, especially amid innumerable changes on the back of economic uncertainties, layoffs, keeping up with digital transformation, as well as adapting to a hybrid working model.

However, many a times incidents of workplace toxicity come to the fore, which goes on to show that India still has a long way to go when it comes to providing employees a good environment to grow, learn and hone their skill set.

One such case was recently shared on social networking platform LinkedIn by a user named Soumi Chakraborty. A video of an online meeting in HDFC Bank shared by Chakraborty showcased a firsthand account of the toxic work environment experienced by employees in the organisation under the leadership of senior vice president Pushpal Roy. The video was later shared widely by others too.

An HDFC Bank Senior VP is seen shouting at his employees for not meeting targets



Confirmed from a friend who understands Bengali, he is asking his junior to sell 75 insurance policies in a day🤯



Is this why these bank employees missell us policies and investment products? pic.twitter.com/SGNabDZinR — CA Kanan Bahl (@BahlKanan) June 5, 2023

The video in Bengali language shows Roy snapping at his subordinates while taking an account of their work status and targets. A couple of times, Roy can be heard saying "Shut Up" to the employees in a stern tone.

“For you my CPI Score is 77, Today I will issue an HR memo to you and Tithir,” he told an employee named John.

After the video went viral, HDFC Bank suspended the officer in Kolkata. "This bears reference to a recent social media report. Basis a preliminary enquiry in the matter, the concerned employee has been suspended and a detailed investigation has been initiated which will be undertaken as per Conduct guidelines of the Bank," HDFC Bank said in a statement.

The banking major further added that they have a zero-tolerance policy for any form of misconduct at the workplace and firmly believe in treating all its employees with dignity and respect.

Soon after the post was shared on social media, many users had called for strict labour laws in the country. Most rued that this kind of toxicity has become the order of the day in many organisations.

"This is the picture of all financial institutions I tell you and this is also the picture of the state right now.. He is just the reflection," a Linkedin user wrote.

"This is unbelievable. Strict action should be taken against such people. We will going to suffer because we are not taking any action. So speak up. If we are going to tolerate such negative behaviour. Our youth will follow same thing. We are employees and we deserve the same respect as our upper management deserves. Self worth and Self respect is more important," another added.

"India definitely needs strict labor laws. Unfortunately, all that leadership looks at are numbers, profit and share price surge. "Culture", employee well-being, womens' day messages are often just tick in the box, with no real sense of purpose...," a third user stated.

Feeling sad by mental instability of the guy barking….imagine the kind of trauma he must have gone through to become so unaware of his own actions…BFSI industry is one of highest employing one in india…its time orgs look into the kind of humans they are creating… June 5, 2023

I am an Ex Employee worked in 2005-2006. Similar culture existed back then as well. They call it character building. We used to have brain freeze after such review sessions. — Mandar Silam (@mandarsilam) June 5, 2023

Also Read: Coding Ninjas' senior executive gets gate locked to stop employees from leaving office; company says action 'regrettable'

