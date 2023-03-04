Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma offer prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife actor Anushka Sharma offered prayers to Lord Shiva at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh this morning. This comes ahead of the 4th test against Australia in Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Sharma was seen wearing a pink salwaar-kameez while Kohli was in a traditional dhoti. The video that went viral on social media showed the couple offering prayers inside the temple along with other devotees.

Meanwhile, another video showed both of them sitting inside the temple along with other pilgrims. "We came here to offer prayers and had a good 'darshan' at Mahakaleshwar temple," Anushka Sharma told ANI.

The couple has embraced spirituality and has also spoken recently about their changing perspective about life. The duo were recently spotted at Rishikesh and Vrindavan along with their daughter Vamika. In Vrindavan, the family visited the iconic Baba Neem Karoli's ashram, while in Rishikesh, they were seen going to Swami Dayanand Ji Maharaj's samadhi at Swami Dayanand Ashram.

Actor Kangana Ranaut was overjoyed to see the couple visiting the Mahakaleshwar temple. She took to Instagram to say,“Such a good example this power couple is setting. Not only it brings them the blessings of Mahakal but also in some way it glorifies the Dharma and a civilisation which is built on Sanatana, also on micro level this increases tourism in the temple/state and over all helps the nation with its self esteem and economy both.”

India suffered a massive defeat against Australia in the third test in Indore at the Holkar stadium. The fourth Test will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from March 9, 2023. Virat Kohli is a part of the test team but he hasn’t delivered good performance in any of the test matches against Australia.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma will be a part of the upcoming flick ‘Chakda Xpress’, a sports biography based on cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

