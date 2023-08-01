Virat Kohli spotted with Apple-owned firm's earphones worth Rs 20,000, but they aren't available in India yet

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has caused a stir among tech enthusiasts after being spotted wearing a pair of unreleased high-end Apple earbuds at a recent event. The sighting has left Indian fans buzzing with excitement, especially since these exclusive earphones are not yet available in the country.

The moment was captured on video during an event by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), where Joshua Da Silva's mother met the cricket legend. While the emotional encounter touched the hearts of many, tech-savvy viewers couldn't help but notice the stylish and expensive tech accessory on Kohli's ears.

Given the premium status and higher price of Apple products in the market, many might wonder what devices their favourite cricketers and actors use to listen to music. While most keep it under wraps, Kohli's appearance with the unreleased Apple’s Beats earbuds has sparked curiosity and admiration among fans and tech enthusiasts alike.

Indian tech enthusiasts and audio gear fans are eagerly awaiting the official launch of the coveted Beats Powerbeats Pro TWS earbuds in India, as their availability remains limited in the country. These premium earbuds, which boast features like active noise cancellation and support for Apple's Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos format, promise an unparalleled listening experience.

The Beats Powerbeats Pro TWS earbuds are widely available for purchase in the United States, with various retailers offering them, including Apple.com, Apple Stores, and Amazon, all priced at $249.95 (approximately Rs 20,000). The Powerbeats Pro first made its debut in 2018, and Apple introduced the latest version of the TWS earbuds in November 2022.

