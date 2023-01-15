Virat Kohli surpasses Mahela Jayawardene in the list of top-scoring ODI players

Virat Kohli has achieved yet another feat in his cricketing career after crossing the 62-run mark in the 3rd ODI against Sri Lanka in Trivandrum on Sunday. With this knock against the Lankans, Kohli surpassed Lankan cricketer Mahela Jayawardene in the list of batters with the most ODI runs. Kohli is now ranked fifth, with Jayawardene falling to sixth.



Kohli began the match needing 63 runs to overtake Jayawardene. The Indian batting legend had 12,588 runs to his name, while the Sri Lankan legend had 12650.



The list is led by none other than Sachin Tendulkar, who has 18426 runs in the format to his name. Kumar Sangakkara (14234 runs), Ricky Ponting (13704 runs), and Sanath Jayasuriya (13430 runs) are currently ahead of Kohli.



Earlier in the series, Kohli reached the triple-digit mark in the first ODI against Sri Lanka, recording his 45th ODI hundred. In the third ODI of that series, Kohli scored 113 against the Bangla Tigers, marking his second consecutive one-day century.



Kohli scored his 46th ODI ton and also remained unbeaten at 166* off 110 balls. This is also his 10th ODI century against Sri Lanka, more than any other player in the game's history.



Virat Kohli's massive knock helped Team India to a humongous total of 390/5 against Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI match on Sunday at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.



Besides Kohli, Shubman Gill also amassed 116 runs off 97 balls. Additionally, Rohit Sharma, the team's captain, scored 42 runs off 49 balls. Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, and Chamika Karunaratne all took two wickets each for Sri Lanka.