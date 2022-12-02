Virat Kohli to be the new face of Noise smartwatches

Homegrown consumer electronics brand Noise has roped in cricketer Virat Kohli as brand ambassador for its smartwatches. The partnership along with the brand’s ethos of co-creation will further help deepen consumer trust and allegiance, the company said

in a statement.

Gaurav Khatri, co-founder, Noise said, “Our leadership in the smartwatch domain perfectly mirrors the journey Virat has undertaken to become a fan favourite the world over. With our continuous zeal to listen to the noise within, coupled with the need to deliver a power-packed performance, we are certain that his association with Virat will further bolster our connect with the young audience in India and overseas.”

The company also stated that over the tenure of the association, Kohli will be involved in a robust campaign that entails all touchpoints.

“I always believe in working with brands that I resonate with. Excited to join the passionate team of Noisemakers as I partner with Noise which is constantly creating new statements and has truly ushered in the era of smart wearables, putting India on the global map.

Our partnership symbolises our shared belief of listening to the noise within,” Kohli stated on his association.

With this move, Virat Kohli has joined the likes of actor Taapsee Pannu and cricketer Rishabh Pant, who have been associated with Noise as brand ambassadors.

