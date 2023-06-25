Virendra Sehwag gets mercilessly trolled for taking a dig at Adipurush; Prabhas fans say, 'ek hafte baad bhi copied joke'

Om Raut’s directorial Adipurush has been getting trolled from everywhere possible since the movie hit the silver screen. The latest famous personality who got added to the list of trollers of the film is the famous Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag. Sehwag recently shared his views on Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s latest released film Adipurush and even got slammed by Prabhas fans on the internet.

Taking a dig at the movie, Sehwag on Sunday wrote on Twitter, "Adipurush dekh kar pata chala Katappa ne Bahubali ko kyun maara that." This comment by the cricketer irked Prabhas fans, and as soon as Sehwag posted this tweet, Prabhas fans jumped in to slam the cricketer.

Adipurush dekhkar pata chala Katappa ne Bahubali ko kyun maara tha 😀 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 25, 2023

One of the fans wrote in the comment section, "Today, I understood why Dhoni avoid you in past.”

“Yar ek hafte baad bhi copied joke,” wrote another one.

Yar ek hafte baad bhi copied joke 😐 — Anuj Mishra (@anujmishra003) June 25, 2023

One comment reads, “Yes @virendersehwag, bhAAi i agree he is facing bad time now he is like u only some times u got duck out in some matches in some matches u made history we are also waiting to get mass comeback from darling #prabhas but that one day when he rise it will be history again.

Yes @virendersehwag bhAAi i agree he is facing bad time now he is like u only some times u got duck out in some matches in some matches u made history we are also waiting to get mass comeback from darling #prabhas but that one day when he rise it will be history again pic.twitter.com/R1PKbZ6th6 — Spiderman🕷️🕷️🕷️🕷️ (@Chanduu_Reddy) June 25, 2023

By far, the post by Sehwag generated 1.8 million views on Twitter.

Adipurush saw a massive opening at the box office, but slowly, the numbers dipped, owning to the movie's dialogues and questionable VFX.

Om Raut’s Directional venture is an adaptation of the Ramayana, and the film cast includes Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, Vatsal Sheth, Tejaswini Pandit, Sonal Chauhan, and Trupti Toradmal in prominent roles.