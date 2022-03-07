Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED launched; check out price, other details

Vu Televisions on Monday launched Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED. The Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED in 55", 65" and 75" sizes follows the success of the Vu Masterpiece 85" QLED which was launched in 2020, explained the firm. The Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED will be available on Amazon and Vustore.com at Rs. 74,999 for 55inch, Rs. 99,999 for the 65inch and Rs. 179,999 for the 75inch version.

Commenting on the launch, Devita Saraf, Chairman and CEO, Vu Group, said, "Vu Televisions launches the Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED and this TV is the ultimate showcase of how Vu has blended every aspect of luxury in technology - from Quality, Innovation, Design, Technology, Software, Hardware, Customer Experience and more".

She further added on the inspiration behind the TV, saying "In this universe of NFTs and Metaverse, art is also becoming digital and you require a platform that really showcases it in a mesmerizing manner and for that what you need is a Masterpiece. This isn't just a TV, this is the Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED!"

Vu Televisions, in an official statement, explained, that it is the only brand in India to be associated with an alliance of top Hollywood directors like Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan to enable Filmmaker Mode in the TV.

The Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV has 800 nits of brightness with Full Array Local Dimming and is the only QLED that has 120 Hz screen refresh rate. "For the surround sound experience, Vu has created the World's first Built-in 100W Sleek Armani Gold 4.1 Sound System with Sub-woofers, that really bring a home theatre effect without cluttering your space," noted the firm.

The Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED is the first television that has Spotify and with just click on the remote, it will play the viewer's playlist. The Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED comes with advanced GPUs with a Quad Core Processor and 3GB RAM and 16GB storage which make sit suitable for gaming.

Vu has created FractalVu technology. "FractalVu is inspired from the naturally occurring pattern called fractals. Something as simple as a leaf and look at it under a microscope you see a smaller version of the same leaf and the pattern repeats itself to infinity. Learning from how nature creates detail, Vu took this idea and built a screen which is a mosaic of multiple micro screens each with its own fractal intelligence in which the blacks look deeper and colours look truer," explaind the firm.

The Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED is crafted in Armani Gold Premium Aluminum Alloy with a bezel-less display with metal stands. Additionally, the TV is equipped with a Built-in Far-Field Array Microphone for Hands-free voice search which enables the user to command the TV.

