'Waitlist provision not done away with,' clarifies Indian Railways

The ministry said that it is putting efforts to increase the number of trains to reduce the possibility of getting passengers waitlisted.

The ministry said in a statement, "Railways would like to explain and clarify that efforts are being made to increase the capacity to make trains available on demand. This would reduce the possibility of passengers getting waitlisted. [The] Waitlist is a provision that remains whenever the demand for travellers in a given train is more than [the] number of berths or seats available.