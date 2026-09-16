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Wake up to sharks? This $18,000-a-night Maldives underwater suite puts you metres from the wild

Wake up to sharks? This $18,000-a-night Maldives underwater suite puts you metres from the wild

This underwater bedroom is designed to place guests “inside” the reef ecosystem. Marine animals, including blacktip reef sharks, routinely swim within metres of the acrylic walls, visible from the bed.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 16, 2026 2:53 PM IST
Wake up to sharks? This $18,000-a-night Maldives underwater suite puts you metres from the wild$18,000 Underwater Hotel Room in indian ocean

A luxury traveller’s dream turned into an adrenaline-fuelled reality when a guest at one of the world’s most exclusive underwater suites woke to find sharks circling just outside the bedroom window. The stay, priced at up to $18,000 (approximately ₹17,27,208) per night, is part of a growing trend of high-end underwater hospitality that promises immersion in marine life.

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The incident took place at ‘The Muraka’ at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, billed as the world’s first two-level underwater residence. Submerged about 16 feet (5 metres) beneath the Indian Ocean, the suite features a master bedroom under a 180-degree curved acrylic dome, offering uninterrupted views of reef sharks, turtles, stingrays and tropical fish.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rates for The Muraka vary by season and package, with published figures ranging from about $12,000 to $50,000 (approximately ₹1,151,373 to ₹4,794,275) a night.

Sharks at the window

This underwater bedroom is designed to place guests “inside” the reef ecosystem. Marine animals, including blacktip reef sharks, routinely swim within metres of the acrylic walls, visible from the bed.

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In the latest case, a guest described waking in the early hours to multiple sharks patrolling the perimeter of the dome, their silhouettes clearly outlined against the dark water. Staff later confirmed that such sightings are not unusual, though the proximity and number of sharks that night were above average.

Safety and design

Resort operators emphasise that the structure is engineered to withstand significant pressure and impact, with thick acrylic panels tested for marine environments. The suite is monitored 24/7 by security and marine teams, and guests are briefed on safety protocols before check-in.

Marine biologists attached to the property note that the sharks are wild but habituated to the structure and that the presence of lights and human movement can attract curiosity without posing a direct threat.

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A booming niche in luxury travel

The Maldives incident underscores a wider boom in underwater stays. From floating seahorse residences with submerged bedrooms to research-station-turned-lodges in Florida, travellers are increasingly paying premium prices to sleep beneath the waves.

DO CHECKOUT: After 400 years underwater, this priceless treasure has finally been found—and more may still be waiting

For now, The Muraka remains the most expensive and widely cited example, with its combination of depth, design and regular shark sightings making it a magnet for wealthy adventurers.

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Published on: Sep 16, 2026 2:53 PM IST
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