'Want the perfect candidate but...': Redditor reveals harsh reality of job market, netizens weigh in

A job applicant recently took to social media to vent about the dismal state of the job market in India. The user said in a Reddit post that they have been applying for jobs for a very long time and have gone nowhere. The user said that they went through a bunch of assessments just to get ghosted and be told they did not make the cut.

They added that one needs to have a perfect job resume with no job switches. "This job market gives you no lead way on anything. If someone was to do their first job, did their absolute best and still got screwed over because the environment is terrible," the post read.

The user commented that companies want the 'perfect candidate' but then complain the candidates are overqualified for the position. "Jobs want that perfect candidate but then complain "You're overqualified" how in the world can anyone be overqualified for a job?"

Netizens empathised with the original poster's plight, with some even recounting their own experiences.

"I had four interviews in one week and was rejected for all of them. It's defeating," a user wrote.

"I think there are too many of us who find ourselves in the same situation sadly. There are already 5 companies that tell me that I am overqualified and that they cannot offer me what I received in my previous job. This whole situation is very frustrating," a second user commented.

A third user said: "I interviewed for a job 2 weeks ago, and today, I saw that it was reposted, but the requirements have changed. Originally, they only required a bachelors degree and 3 years of experience (which I have) but now, the updated posting is requiring a masters ("required" not "preferred") and 5 years of experience but the salary listed is still the same."

"Yeah, the system’s broken. They want the “perfect candidate” but won’t pay for it, and if you’re overqualified, you’re somehow a liability? It’s all smoke and mirrors employers want cheap, undertrained workers and act shocked when things fall apart. The whole job hunt is a joke at this point," a fourth user wrote.