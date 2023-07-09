‘Was merely making a point,' clarifies Kajol on ‘India ruled by uneducated leaders’ remark  

Bollywood actor Kajol on Saturday clarified that she was just making a point about education and its importance after stirring up a controversy with her remarks about the way India is being run. She said that her intention was not to demean or insult political leaders while adding India has some great leaders.

Kajol tweeted: “I was merely making a point about education and its importance. My intention was not to demean any political leaders; we have some great leaders who are guiding the country on the right path”.

The actor stirred a hornet’s nest with her comments on political leaders in India and a lack of educational background among some of them. She was speaking during the promotions of her upcoming courtroom drama The Trial, which is scheduled to release on July 14 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kajol commented in her interview with The Quint that India has political leaders who don’t have an educational background while adding education gives one the chance to know a different point of view.

“You have political leaders who do not have an educational background. I’m sorry but I’m going to go out and say that. I’m being ruled by leaders, so many of them, who do not have that viewpoint, which I think education does give you, at least the chance to look out for a different viewpoint,” she said.

She further said change is very slow, especially in a country like India, since it is steeped in traditions and thought processes. She added: “Change, especially in a country like India, is slow. It is very, very slow because we are steeped in our traditions and steeped in our thought processes and, of course, it has to do with education”.

Shiv Sena (UBT) faction leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said in a tweet: “So Kajol says we are governed by leaders who are uneducated and have no vision. Nobody outraging since it’s her opinion and not necessarily a fact and also has named nobody but all Bhakts are outraged. Please don’t Yale your entire political science knowledge”.

Not only this, Kajol’s comments went viral on Twitter as some users criticised her for implying that leaders who don’t have a formal education are roadblocks to change in the Indian society. Others backed the actor’s comments and said education takes the nation forward.

