Watch: 22 snakes, 1 chameleon found in woman's bag at Chennai airport; arrested

At least 22 snakes of different species, and one chameleon were recovered from the check-in baggage of a woman passenger who arrived at the Chennai airport from Kuala Lumpur on April 28.

Visuals from the Chennai airport, which are doing rounds on social media, show officials taking out the snakes cautiously using a long rod with some of them slithering out of the boxes on the floor.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: On 28th April, a female passenger who arrived from Kuala Lumpur by Flight No. AK13 was intercepted by Chennai Airport Customs. On examination of her checked-in baggage, 22 snakes of various species and a chameleon were found & seized under the Customs Act,… pic.twitter.com/mRGKivczbA — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) April 29, 2023

The woman was intercepted on her arrival at the Chennai airport, Chennai customs said in a tweet.

"On 28.04.23, a female pax who arrived from Kuala Lumpur by Flight No. AK13 was intercepted by Customs. On examination of her checked-in baggage, 22 snakes of various species and a chameleon were found and seized under the Customs Act, 1962 r/w Wildlife Protection act, 1972," wrote Chennai Customs.

On 28.04.23, a female pax who arrived from Kuala Lumpur by Flight No. AK13 was intercepted by Customs.

On examination of her checked-in baggage, 22 Snakes of various species and a Chameleon were found & seized under the Customs Act, 1962 r/w Wildlife Protection act, 1972 pic.twitter.com/uP5zSYyrLS — Chennai Customs (@ChennaiCustoms) April 29, 2023

Earlier in January, in a similar incident, 45 ball pythons, three marmosets, three-star tortoises and eight corn snakes were recovered by the Customs department of Chennai Airport, the officials said.

According to the customs official, 45 ball pythons, three marmosets, three-star tortoises and eight corn snakes were recovered after two unattended bags found near the baggage claim belt of a pax who arrived from Bangkok were examined on January 11.

It further said that the recovered wildlife species were deported to Bangkok on January 12.

"The recovered wildlife species have been deported to Bangkok by FD-154 on 12.01.23 under the deportation order issued by the Department of Animal Quarantine and Certification Services," the customs official said, as per ANI.

