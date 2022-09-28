Watch: Bihar man orders drone from Meesho, receives potatoes instead

Potatoes instead of a drone -- this is what a man from Bihar received in the package. A video, that has since gone viral, shows man received a box of potatoes instead of a camera drone that he had ordered from Meesho. The man who received potatoes is a businessman named Chetan Kumar.

According to Kumar, complete payment for camera drone was made on the website. When the businessman became suspicious of what is inside the package, he started to record the whole incident. Kumar asked the delivery man to open the parcel in front of him while he filmed the whole scene.

On opening the box, one can see that it contained around a kilo of potatoes. This is just another incident of misplaced orders. Recently a student at IIM- Ahmedabad, Yashaswi Sharma took to LinkedIn and wrote that he ordered a laptop from Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale but after opening the package, found out that it had packets of Ghadi detergent instead.

Sharma said that he made the social media post as an attempt to resolve the issue before he approached the consumer rights forum. He even tagged Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy and Union Minister Piyush Goyal in the post.

In other similar cases, individual had ordered an iPhone 12 but received two bars of Nirma soap. In yet another case, a man received a detergent bar instead of the iPhone 8 he had ordered.

Also read: iPhone 13 order cancelled? Flipkart reveals reason behind abrupt order cancellation

Also read: Ghadi detergent instead of laptop! Flipkart's not-so-great Big Billion Days surprise to IIM-A student