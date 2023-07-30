Watch: Cardi B hurls microphone at fan for throwing drink at the rapper

A concert in Las Vegas on Sunday featuring the renowned rapper Cardi B took an unexpected turn when a fan threw a drink at the artist while she was performing. The incident, which has since gone viral on social media, saw Cardi B retaliate by hurling her microphone at the unruly concertgoer.

The New York-born rapper was in the middle of performing her hit song "Bodak Yellow" at Drai’s Beachclub when a fan, holding a white decorated cup, tossed liquid in her direction. Startled and visibly in disbelief, Cardi B quickly transformed into a fastball-throwing southpaw and launched her microphone at the offender.

Security swiftly intervened, escorting the disruptive fan out of the venue while Cardi B yelled from the stage. The microphone was returned to her, and she resumed her performance, demonstrating her professionalism amidst the chaos. The video of this incident has generated over 25 million views on Twitter, with fans throwing their support behind the "I Like It" hitmaker.

A user wrote, "She deserved it, she shouldn't have done that."

"She did what needed to be done! people need to stop throwing stuff at performers!" a fan commented. "Finally a celebrity fighting back," added another.

"People need to stop throwing things at artists. It's actually gotten out of control - like they aren't human in your eyes," the fourth wrote.

This incident is not an isolated one. In recent times, several artists, including Harry Styles, Bebe Rexha, Lil Nas X, and Drake, have had to pause their shows due to objects being hurled at them by fans. This growing trend of unruly behavior at concerts is becoming a concern for performers worldwide.

Cardi B, known for her authenticity and raw emotion on stage, did not let this incident dampen her spirit. She continued her performance, leaving the audience in awe of her resilience and dedication.

