Watch: Indian-origin man rescues 20-month-old dog stuck on frozen lake

An Indian-origin man in New Jersey saved a 20-month-old dog trapped on the perilous, icy surface of Lake Parsippany.

A video has surfaced showing the man’s heroic efforts to help the stranded dog return home safely after being stuck on the frozen lake for almost an entire day. The incident took place on Christmas Eve when Brooklyn, the dog, ran away from her dog sitter and ventured onto the lake. Despite multiple attempts by local residents and authorities, the dog refused to leave the dangerous thin ice, according to ABC7 reports.

Later, a police officer was able to locate the Sheepadoodle off the frozen lake using a drone. The snow-covered surface of Lake Parsippany was marked with a trail of paw prints left by the frightened dog.

Kishan Patel, a local resident living right by the lake, decided to assist the police after realizing he had a drone. As a dog owner himself, Patel felt particularly moved by the situation. “Just because I can imagine what the owner must be going through," Patel shared with ABC7.

Using his drone, Patel tried to guide Brooklyn back to safety with pieces of chicken. This method almost succeeded, bringing the dog within 20-30 feet of the shore.

However, Brooklyn hesitated as soon as she saw the people waiting nearby. Patel explained, “The police officers were here all night, until about 11:30 at night on Christmas Eve."

As night fell, Patel’s drone proved crucial in locating Brooklyn on the frozen lake. Police officers then used weights to assess the ice’s thickness before an officer carefully approached the dog. The officer got close enough to startle Brooklyn, causing her to run toward the shore. The plan worked, and the frightened dog made her way to safety, eventually taking refuge on a nearby porch, where she was found.

After learning that Brooklyn was safe and in good condition, Patel expressed his relief, saying, “I’d be heartbroken."

Reflecting on the situation, he added, “Of all the drones that may or may not be flying around New Jersey these days, I’m happy I was put to use for something helpful."

Patel concluded, “I feel even more happy that the dog is safe and back home."