WATCH: Influencer gives Uttar Pradesh Class 10 topper, Prachi Nigam, a makeover

Prachi Nigam, the topper of the Uttar Pradesh Class 10 state board exams, recently underwent a makeover by social media influencer Anish Bhagat. Nigam had been subjected to online trolling for her facial hair, prompting Bhagat to visit her home in Mahmudabad and document the transformation in a video shared on Instagram.

In the video, Bhagat surprises Nigam with a flower and discusses her challenges due to the online criticism. However, the makeover that was initially hinted at in the video turned out to be a message of self-love and acceptance from Nigam herself.

"Don't try to fix something that was never broken," Nigam urged women in the video, which received positive reactions from viewers who appreciated the empowering message.

Nigam had made headlines earlier in April for achieving a remarkable 98.5 per cent in the Class 10 state board exams. Despite the trolling she faced, Nigam's resilience and self-acceptance have inspired many.

