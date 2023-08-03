WATCH: Man builds drone to deliver pizza while working with Zomato for a day; video goes viral

Talks about delivery companies using a drone to deliver their products are not new, but before companies could do it, a man named Sohan Rai did it. He shared the video on Instagram, which had now gone viral.

Rai is a tech enthusiast who built a drone all by himself. After making the drone, he decided to work for Zomato for a day to implement his idea of using drones for delivery and see the outcome.

Rai saw the delivery agents and realised that it is extremely hard for them to locate customers’ houses and drive endlessly in traffic and difficult weather conditions to make a successful delivery. So, Rai built his own autonomous drone and programmed it to make it “pilotless”.

The drone was all ready and flying on its own after a few crashes and repairs. He also added a “dropping mechanism” to drop the food. Later on, he received an order from Pizza Hut and decided to use the newly made drone to deliver the order, and of course, it was a success.

Rai recorded the whole process and shared its video on his Instagram account. In the caption, he wrote, “Drone Delivery: A thing that we have been hearing for a very long time, but have not seen it happening practically in India. Being a huge enthusiast of drones, I wanted to put my skills into use and build an autonomous drone which could deliver a pizza directly to a home without having a pilot. Here, I have built the drone with a lot of Jugaad, and it would be a lot better when it is commercial. This is an experiment and was conducted with safety and precautions.”

“It was really amazing to see the reactions and happiness of people. Drone delivery is not a dream! It is happening and will happen in India very very soon! Thank you, @challengers.sahyadri and @flotanomers for your support! #drone #dronedelivery #zomato #zomatoindia #pizzahut #pizzahutdelivery,” he added in the caption.

After Rai shared the post, lots of people came forward with the concern that this drone delivery thing will take over the jobs of poor delivery guys; one user wrote, “Bro realised how hard the Zomato job is so he decided to make a drone to make them job less.”

“Yeah, Zomato guys are very hardworking... Let's ruin their lives by replacing them with a self-driving drone,” added another one.

However, some also came forward to appreciate Rai’s work; one user said, “Thanda ho Gaya toh? Mera sirf ek hi concern hai.. lol joking man, this is brilliant!”

This post by Rai has by far generated more than 1 million views and going viral on social media.

