WATCH: Moments before fire broke out in Iraqi wedding, killing more than 100

A tragic video of the wedding in Iraq that took the lives of more than 100 people and left more than 150 people injured after a fire broke out at the venue is now going viral on social media. Last Tuesday, a fire raced through a hall hosting a Christian wedding in northern Iraq, leading to this unfortunate incident.

Now, the viral video from the wedding shows the inside of the wedding hall near the village of Qaraqosh (also known as Al-Hamdaniya) in Iraq; the video shows the moment when the fire broke out at the venue, and in a matter of seconds, the flames spread all over.

It can also be seen that the couple is dancing together when a series of sparklers go around them, starting the blaze. Soon after, the guests present at the hall started to panic and run to save their lives.

Flowers that are hanging from a large truss above the pair appear to feed the fire, busting into flames almost as soon as they hit the ground. Massive beams that were entirely on fire crashed into the ground after most people had left the main area.

The footage from after the traffic incident shows the level of destruction caused to the building. As people walk by the place, only charred metal and debris are present at the scene.

The civil defence officials quoted by the Iraqi News Agency described the wedding hall’s exterior as being decorated with highly flammable cladding that was illegal in the country.

“The fire led to the collapse of parts of the hall as a result of the use of highly flammable, low-cost building materials that collapse within minutes when the fire breaks out,” the civil defence official said.

🚨𝐖𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇: Extremely terrifying footage of the wedding that became a graveyard — Over 100 killed as fire rips through the marriage hall in Iraq pic.twitter.com/Vo8pPdg7Zd — {Matt} $XRPatriot (@matttttt187) October 3, 2023

The video from the traffic incident is getting a lot of traction from internet users, and many came forward to share their take on the whole incident. “This is sad...God have mercy. I hope the incident will be thoroughly investigated to determine the cause of the fire,” wrote one of the X (formerly known as Twitter) users.

“This shows the importance of fire emergency escape routes, if the passage is blocked or occupied by obstacles, then the crowd inside is almost completely finished!” wrote another one.

“Yes! The fire is spreading very fast. A small spot on the indoor Christmas tree began to catch fire, and in 35 seconds, the entire room was completely covered by fire and highly toxic smoke. The best time to extinguish a fire is 3 minutes from the start,” added the third user.