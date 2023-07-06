Watch: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan washes Sidhi pee case victim's feet, apologises

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister (CM) Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday met Dashmat Rawat and washed his feet at the CM House in Bhopal. In a viral video from Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, accused Pravesh Shukla was seen urinating on Rawat, who belongs to the tribal community.

"I was pained to see that video. I apologise to you. People are like a God to me," the Chief Minister told the tribal youth.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets Dashmat Rawat and washes his feet at CM House in Bhopal. In a viral video from Sidhi, accused Pravesh Shukla was seen urinating on Rawat.



CM tells him, "...I was pained to see that video. I apologise to you.… pic.twitter.com/5il2c3QATP — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023

The man accused of urinating on the tribal youth was arrested on Wednesday after the video of the incident went viral on social media leading to outrage. Following his arrest, Shukla was then taken for a medical test. Pravesh Shukla’s house was razed by authorities on Chouhan’s orders.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | The accused of Sidhi viral video, Pravesh Shukla was taken for medical test on 5th July after he was arrested late at night.



(Video: Viral video) pic.twitter.com/lUjkQqO5We — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 6, 2023

An official from the Chief Minister's Office had said a case was registered against the accused at Bahari police station under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (obscene acts), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Action against the stringent National Security Act was also initiated, he had said.

Meanwhile, the Congress has claimed that Shukla has links with top BJP leaders. The Bharatiya Janata Party, however, has denied the allegation of the Congress that the accused was linked to the saffron party.

Opposition Congress and Mayawati-led BSP had demanded that the BJP government in MP use a bulldozer to demolish Shukla's properties.

Kamleshwar Patel, Congress MLA from Sihawal constituency in Sidhi district, went to Kubri village of the victim on Wednesday and launched an indefinite protest for "justice".

Former Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kantilal Bhuria alleged the "accused BJP leader, Pravesh Shukla, made the victim submit an affidavit stating that no case should be registered against him".

"The incident that occurred in Sidhi is an insult to the tribal community. The state government should hand over the investigation to the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) and the case should be heard in the court of law in non-BJP states," Bhuria said, as per PTI.

He demanded that the victim's family be given compensation of Rs 2 crore and the government job to two members of his family.

(With agencies inputs)

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh: Bulldozer action against the man who urinated on tribal labourer