WATCH: MS Dhoni’s insane collection of bikes and vintage cars; cricketer Venkatesh Prasad shares video on Twitter

It is no secret that the Indian cricket superstar MS Dhoni is crazy about bikes. He reportedly owns a collection of about 50 bikes and vintage cars as well; his bike collection includes Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, Kawasaki Ninja H2, Ducati 1098, Yamaha RD350 and more. He keeps his bikes and cars in his garage at Ranchi.

Recently, the world again saw his crazy collection after former Indian fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad shared a glimpse of Dhoni’s much-cherished showroom of motorbikes and cars.

Prasad was in Ranchi with another former India international player, Sunil Joshi; the cricketers went to Dhoni’s at his farmhouse to meet him, and from there, Prasad shared the video.

Prasad wrote on Twitter, “One of the craziest passion I (sic) have seen in a person. What a collection and what a man MSD is. A great achiever and a even more incredible person. This is a glimpse of his collection of bikes and cars in his Ranchi house. Just blown away by the man and his passion @msdhoni.”

Prasad shared an almost two minutes long video where the cricketer can be seen standing inside Dhoni’s garage, and it seemed like Dhoni’s wife Sakshi was recording the video. In the video, Prasad was asked if it was his first time in Ranch, to which he replied, “Amazing! No, not all (not his first time being in Ranchi). It’s my fourth time, but this place (Dhoni’s garage) is crazy. Unless and until someone is mad about this, you can’t (have such a collection).”

“Bike showroom ho sakta hay yeh (This could be a showroom for bikes). Someone needs to have a hell of a lot of passion to have something else, I’m telling you,” he added.

Fans are going gaga over the video, and it has by far generated 1.3 million views.

One of the internet users wrote, “Growing up, we've heard so many stories about Dhoni's bike collection and how many bikes he has in Ranchi. It's finally great to see the collection!”

“Hi Mr Prasad, I have a question which maybe you can pass on to Dhoni sir. I own one car and I keep losing the key. Can you ask him how does how he organises the keys of so many vehicles without losing them? Thanks,” wrote another one.