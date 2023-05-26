Watch: Pakistani man shows Sydney Harbour lit up in Indian tricolour, says Pak is ‘no comparison with India’

A Pakistani man on Friday posted a video on TikTok, saying Pakistan, which thinks that it stands equal to the stature of India, does not really belong anywhere. While standing in front of the Harbor bridge in Australia, he said, “Look at the flag you see behind me, this Indian flag has been built on their most famous place, the Harbor Bridge in the city of Sydney, Australia.”

“This is the same flag of India with which we compare ourselves. You look at your position and see where India is. Think for God, not for yourself, think for the country, both the parties,” he further added.

This is what a Pakistani has to say



pic.twitter.com/CKDfnCYcP5 — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) May 26, 2023

The man who goes by the username shehzadmughal007 on TikTok cited an example of the Prime Minister of Australia who recently called Modi as 'The Boss' and said, “Now you think (Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif) what words are used for you in the whole world.”

The video was shared by a Twitter user Rishi Bagree who captioned it saying, “This is what a Pakistani has to say.”

This comes after Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "The Boss". He was speaking at the grand community event in Sydney for the Indian diaspora. When Albanese referred to PM Modi as ‘Boss’, the whole city was covered with the tricolor. Sydney’s famous tourist destination Harbor Bridge was decorated with tricolor lights.

PM Modi received a thunderous applause when he arrived at the grand community event in Sydney. The event started with cultural performance by Indian dancers.

Netizens were happy to hear the comments from the Pakistani citizen and suggested that India should nowhere be compared with Pakistan. “We, Indians, should raise our status while comparing. Pak is a failed state,” a user wrote. "Proud moment for every indian," another one commented. “Pakistanis in India haven't got the point which this Pakistani in Australia has," a third user said. A fourth user said, “Things have come to such a pass that u have to take certificate from a Pakistani!!!”

Proud to be an Indian 🇮🇳❤️

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — 𝚂𝚞𝚛𝚊𝚓 (@_suraj_018) May 26, 2023

One must know whom to compare with. — Parag Bharatwadi 🇮🇳 (@Aapkapsm) May 26, 2023

We, Indians, should raise our status while comparing. Pak is a failed state. — pradeepchelot (@pradeepchelot) May 26, 2023

India always on top not just because of PM, we are paying the tax that's why. — ye (@gjakdelhi) May 26, 2023

At least he's honest about the situation of his nation.



If an Indian talks like this, you and your ecosystem will Lyn¢h him online. — Rohit Pandey (@realpongapandit) May 26, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unveiled Australia’s first ‘Little India’. Harris Park, a Sydney suburb in Australia will now be known as 'Little India'. PM Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese jointly launched it.

In Australia, Modi addressed the members of the Indian diaspora at a community event - to celebrate the country's dynamic, diverse Indian diaspora, amid immense enthusiasm among the community members. “When I came here in 2014, I made a promise to you that you will not have to wait for 28 years for an Indian Prime Minister. So, here I am in Sydney once again,” Modi said.

Also Read: Sydney: 'PM Modi is the boss,' says Australian PM Anthony Albanese