Watch: PM Modi's fan flaunts ‘NModi’ car number plate ahead of US visit

A man in Maryland, USA, flaunted a car number plate with the initials 'NModi' ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US in June 2023. The man, who was identified as Raghavendra, said that he was a fan of PM Modi and that he wanted to show his support for him.

"I took this plate back in 2016, November. Narendra Modi is an inspiration to me. He inspires me to do something good for the nation, for society, for the world. PM Modi is coming here so I'm eagerly waiting to welcome him," he said.

#WATCH | A 'fan' of PM Narendra Modi flaunts "NMODI" car number plate in Maryland, USA pic.twitter.com/AO5WRwdGoa — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2023

The car number plate was a custom-made plate, and it cost Raghavendra around $1,000 to get it. He said that he was proud to have the plate and that he hoped that PM Modi would see it when he visited the US.

The news of the car number plate went viral on social media, and many people reacted to it. Some people praised Raghavendra for his patriotism, while others criticized him for being too "over the top".

Regardless of the reaction, Raghavendra said that he was happy with the attention that the car number plate had received. He said that he hoped that it would inspire other people to show their support for PM Modi.

Meanwhile, another Indian national residing in New Jersey, Jesal Nar, said, "It's really an honour and pride to see the tricolour. I go across the United States for my work purpose carrying a tricolour."

Prime Minister Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. They will host Modi at a state dinner on June 22. The visit also includes an address to the Joint Session of the Congress on June 22. He will address an invitation-only gathering of diaspora leaders from across the country at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington on June 23.

Also Read: 'Adipurush' released amid lukewarm reviews: Check out some of its biggest mistakes pointed out by filmgoers