WATCH: Pro-Palestine activist releases painted rats at a McDonald's in UK; video goes viral

An anti-Israel protestor on Monday spray painted dozens of mice in the colours of the Palestinian flag-- red, green and black. He then released them at a McDonald's outlet in the Star City area of UK's Birmingham. A video of this incident has gone viral on social media platforms like X formerly known as Twitter as well as TikTok.

As per this video, the man donning a Palestinian flag bandana takes a box filled with mice painted red, green and black at the gate of the McDonald's outlet. He then scatters the mice at the feet of the customers, who start in jumping.

After wreaking havoc in the outlet with the mice attack, the protestor can be heard shouting "free f***ing Palestine" in the video. The video was shared on X by an Australia-based Jewish organisation, which slammed the activist in the strongest of terms.

"WATCH this genius who thinks the best way to advance the cause of jihadists and antisemites is to release a box of rats at a local McDonald's franchise. (McDonald's does operate in Israel)," the post read. The post has garnered enormous traction on social media and has numerous likes, comments and reposts so far.

An Arabic song plays in the background with messages such as "Man throws Palestinian rats in McDonald's", "Star city McDonald's watch it all", and "enjoy your rat burgers" with rat emojis. The video also urges people to boycott brands supporting Israel such as Starbucks Coffee, McDonalds, and Disney+.

Starbucks Coffee has sued its employees union for posts supporting Palestine whereas McDonalds has donated free meals to Israeli Army soldiers. Disney+, on the other hand, has declared support for Israel by pledging $2 million to aid groups supporting Israel amid Gaza war.

The video came after UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman described pro-Palestine rallies as "hate marches". "We've seen now tens of thousands of people take to the streets following the massacre of Jewish people- the single largest loss of Jewish life since the Holocaust, chanting the erasure of Israel from the map," she said.

Braverman further said Israel's attacks on Gaza witnessed a "large number of bad actors who are deliberately operating beneath the criminal threshold". She also called for law enforcement agencies, especially the Metropolitan Police and other regional agencies, to make more efforts to tackle the issue of antisemitism, as per an ANI report.

