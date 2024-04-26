WATCH: Pune man quits ‘toxic job,’ dances to dhol beats outside his office

scorecardresearch
Business Today
NEWS

Aniket, a sales associate hailing from Pune, bid farewell to his toxic work environment in a unique manner, drawing attention to prevalent issues of respect and appreciation in workplaces. Instead of a customary farewell gathering, Aniket planned a grand leaving celebration outside his office premises. 

He called the Dhol players and even called his manager to experience his last day's happiness. He danced to the beats of the dhols while his manager watched him and his friends dance in complete anger. His boss, who appeared visibly agitated, resorted to pushing individuals and shouting amidst the celebrations.

The video was captured in a video shared on Instagram by Anish Bhagat. 

A post shared by Anish Bhagat (@anishbhagatt)

Aniket's departure was not merely a farewell but a response against the stagnant salary and lack of recognition he endured during his three-year tenure with the company. In the caption accompanying the video, Bhagat highlighted the widespread prevalence of toxic work cultures, emphasising the importance of mutual respect and appreciation in professional settings.

The post, resonating with countless individuals facing similar challenges, swiftly received a lot of attention, getting over a million views, along with several likes and comments. 

Published on: Apr 26, 2024, 12:04 PM IST
