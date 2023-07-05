Watch: Road caves-in at Delhi's Janakpuri area, Twitter abuzz with reactions

In a latest video shared by news agency ANI on Twitter, a major portion of road in Janakpuri has caved in. The incident happened around 7.45 am. Officials have put barricades around the area.

The road has caved-in near Possangipur park, due to which traffic is restricted in both the carriageways from Joginder Singh Marg towards Possangipur Village and vice-versa. Traffic police have asked commuters to avoid the stretch.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far. Currently, the PWD (Public Works Department) team has arrived at the scene and has barricaded and closed the road from all sides and are working on the repair .

Since morning, social media platforms like Twitter were flooded with the visuals of the caved-in portion of the Janakpuri road.

One of the main reasons behind the incident that is being assumed was heavy rainfall. The national capital recorded 0.2 mm rainfall in a 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday. However, sudden collapse of such a big portion of the road can also points to the poor quality of the constructed road.

However, the cause has not yet been revealed at the time of writing this article .