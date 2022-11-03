Watch: Rs 4.1 crore hidden in shoes! Mumbai airport customs seizes foreign currency, arrests three

Mumbai Airport Customs’ Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) has recently seized $4,97,000 at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) Customs officials on Wednesday seized foreign currency (worth approximately Rs 4.1 crore) and arrested three members of a family, revealed the Customs department.

News agency ANI, in a tweet, shared a video which shows that the foreign currency was hidden inside the inner sole of the seemingly Nike-branded shoes along with more cash hidden in between the folded clothes.

#WATCH | In a targeted op by AIU, Mumbai Airport Customs, a family of 3 Indian pax going to Dubai were intercepted. The baggage examination of the 3 led to seizure of foreign currency worth 4,97,000 USD (approx Rs 4.1 Cr). All 3 passengers were arrested: Customs



As per the Customs department, “a family of three Indian passengers departing to Dubai via Fly Dubai flight FZ 446 was intercepted in a targeted operation carried out during the early morning hours on 2 Nov 2022.”

After interception and examination of baggage from the passengers, they recovered $4,97,000 equivalent to approximately 4.1 crore in Indian Rupees, Customs officials said.

All three were apprehended and taken to a local court which remanded them to judicial custody. The names of the passengers have not been disclosed as the investigation is on, said officials.

