WATCH: Security guard foils thieves' attempt to steal delivery agent's bike

Two men acting to be municipal officials tried to steal a delivery agent's bike but could not succeed as the security guard managed to close the colony gate just in time. The thieves on bike rammed into the gate of a colony in Delhi's Kalkaji Extension today and the incident got caught on a security camera.

One of the thieves was caught by the residents immediately, while the other managed to run away. The other thief was caught in the neighbouring colony where he was hiding in a park, pretending to be one among the joggers. The area police from Govindpuri arrived on the scene after residents dialed the control room.

A delivery man had arrived at the Everest Apartments in south Delhi when he forgot the key to his bike in the ignition and proceeded towards the door. The men saw this opportunity and attempted to rush towards the gate after starting the bike. Fortunately, the delivery man saw this and yelled. On hearing, the security guard quickly locked the society gates.

Caught On CCTV: Bike Thieves Try To Speed Through Colony Gate In Delhi.



CCTV: दक्षिणी दिल्ली के कॉलोनी में नगर निगम के अधिकारी बनकर आए चोरों ने बाइक चुरा ली।



कॉलोनी के गार्ड को शक हुआ तो उसने लोहे का दरवाजा बंद कर दिया और चोर पकड़े गए। pic.twitter.com/1KSgewXTRd — आदित्य तिवारी / Aditya Tiwari (@aditytiwarilive) September 27, 2022

