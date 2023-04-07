WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli shake a leg on ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ after KKR vs RCB match

IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders and Bollywood megastar and co-owner of the team, Shah Rukh Khan and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli, had some fun together, which also involved shaking a leg to the popular song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' after the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) versus Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match on Thursday. KKR beat RCB by 81 runs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

In a viral video, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen asking Virat Kohli to shake a leg with him. The superstar was showing Kohli the steps from Jhoome Jo Pathaan, the blockbuster party song from his latest film Pathaan. The RCB player and former Team India captain went ahead and danced with the superstar.

The two also had a brief chat before congratulating Shardul Thakur. Thakur had won the Player of the Match Award for scoring 68 runs in 29 balls. Shah Rukh Khan also congratulated the KKR captain Nitsh Rana on winning a match in Eden Gardens for the first time since IPL 2019.

This happened after the Clash Of The Titans 💪🏻 a 🫂 is a must after such high-voltage matches 🫶🏻

How endearing it is to see King Khan @iamsrk teaching the steps of #JhoomeJoPathaan to King Kohli @imVkohli 📸 🕺🏻🕺🏻#KKRvsRCB #ShahRukhKhan #KKR #AmiKKR #RCB #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/DiHCgb5nbU — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) April 6, 2023

This, however, was not it as Shah Rukh Khan and Kohli also shared a fun moment on field. In a viral picture, Shah Rukh Khan has placed his hands on Kohli’s cheeks as they share a laugh.

The Bollywood superstar went on a victory lap and thanked the fans. Shah Rukh Khan was present with his daughter Suhana Khan and KKR co-owner and colleague Juhi Chawla at the venue.

